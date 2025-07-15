CISM Team Activated for First Responders After Fatal Collision Involving Vehicle Under Tractor-Trailer in Charles County

On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at approximately 2:40 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Crain Highway and Rock Point Road in Newburg for a serious motor vehicle collision involving a large vehicle.

Multiple 911 callers reported a vehicle under a tractor trailer with one caller reporting it “looked like a fatality”.

Crews quickly arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle under a semi trucks trailer with the single occupant in the vehicle heavily trapped.

Within 10 minutes, medical personnel gained access to the patient and pronounced them deceased on the scene.

Upon completion of extricating the victim from the vehicle, which took over 40 minutes, a CISM team was requested to respond to the Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Department.

(A CISM team, or Critical Incident Stress Management Team, provides support to individuals who have experienced a traumatic or stressful event, particularly first responders. These teams consist of trained professionals and peer support personnel who offer confidential, non-evaluative interventions like defusings, debriefings, and individual support. The goal is to help individuals understand their reactions, process their experiences, and facilitate their return to normal functioning.

Police are actively investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.