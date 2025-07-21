Great Mills Man Arrested After Taking Lollipops from ManTech Office

Vignesh Sureshwaran, 36, of Great Mills, has been charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, and theft under $100 following an alleged break-in at his former workplace, according to charging documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

The charges stem from an incident on July 17, 2025, when deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to ManTech, located at 46610 Expedition Drive, Unit 100 in Lexington Park. Deputy Bianca Melton reported that she responded to a call regarding a suspicious incident and met with the complainant and adult female victim, who had recently terminated Sureshwaran’s employment on July 16, 2025.

According to court documents, the adult female victim told police she received troubling text messages from Sureshwaran after his termination. One message read, “…got a lollipop from the office,” prompting concern about whether Sureshwaran had entered the office without permission. When questioned via text, he allegedly replied that he was “surprised the office did not have any cameras installed”.

The victim said Sureshwaran had been seen throughout the day in various areas of the parking lot and had also sent odd messages to other employees. She inspected the building after receiving his message and noticed that her office door had been left open. A basket of lollipops was still present on her desk. She stated that Sureshwaran had known about the lollipops and frequently took one while employed.

In a conference call with the victim and a Human Resources representative, Deputy Melton learned that Sureshwaran had been escorted from the building following his termination and was denied re-entry. When he asked to return to say goodbye to coworkers, staff instead brought one employee outside to speak with him. The HR representative stated she believed all of Sureshwaran’s key cards and access codes had been deactivated.

Deputy Melton made contact with Sureshwaran later that evening at his residence on Westmeath Way in California, Maryland. She informed him that he was being issued a notice not to trespass and told him to stop contacting employees. During this encounter, Sureshwaran admitted he had entered the building, saying he “only wanted to see if his code to the building still worked” and “immediately apologized” when he realized it had.

He told the deputy that once inside, he went to the victim’s office, which he found open, and took two Blow Pop lollipops valued at under $5. He then left the building and went to a nearby restaurant. Sureshwaran estimated he entered the building around 5:00 p.m., but the building’s key log system showed a “System Admin PIN” was used at 4:03 p.m.—a generic code that does not link to an individual user. According to HR, each employee normally uses a personalized PIN and key card that displays their name when scanned.

The victim and multiple employees confirmed by phone that Sureshwaran had not been invited to the office and had no valid reason to be inside. He was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center without incident.

Sureshwaran was formally charged with:

Second-degree burglary, a felony

Fourth-degree burglary, a misdemeanor

Theft under $100, a misdemeanor

He appeared before a judicial officer on July 18, 2025, and was released on his own recognizance.