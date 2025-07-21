Lollipop Theft Triggers Burglary Arrest for Former Employee at Defense Contractor’s Office in Lexington Park

Great Mills Man Charged in Alleged Office Break-In Over Lollipops at Lexington Park Facility

GREAT MILLS, MD — Vignesh Sureshwaran, 36, of Great Mills, has been charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, and theft under $100 following an alleged unauthorized entry into a private office suite in Lexington Park, according to charging documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

The incident occurred on the evening of July 17, 2025, at a commercial property located at 46610 Expedition Drive, Unit 100. While initial court filings listed the business as “ManTech,” officials have since clarified that the company occupying the office suite was not ManTech. The exact business name has not been publicly released, but it is believed to be a military contractor or similar private defense-related firm.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious incident. An adult female employee told Deputy Bianca Melton that she had received concerning text messages from Sureshwaran, who had been terminated from his position at the facility just one day earlier, on July 16, 2025. One of the messages stated he had “got a lollipop from the office.” When she asked further questions, he responded that he was “surprised the office did not have any cameras installed”.

Staff became alarmed due to Sureshwaran’s recent termination and because he had been seen loitering in the parking lot throughout the day. Upon checking the office, the employee noticed her office door had been left open, and a basket of lollipops remained on her desk. She noted that Sureshwaran had been familiar with the lollipops and would often take one while still employed.

During a conference call with a Human Resources representative, it was confirmed that Sureshwaran had been escorted out of the building upon termination and was denied re-entry. Despite this, building access logs showed a generic “System Admin PIN” was used to enter the facility at 4:03 p.m. on July 17, 2025—an access code that does not identify a specific employee. The HR representative stated all of Sureshwaran’s access cards and codes had been deactivated following his dismissal.

Deputies later located Sureshwaran at his residence on Westmeath Way. While initially serving a no-trespass notice and advising him to cease contact with current employees, Sureshwaran voluntarily admitted to entering the office. He reportedly stated that he “only wanted to see if his code to the building still worked” and that he “immediately apologized” after discovering it did. He told the deputy he entered the facility, went into the private office, and took two Blow Pop lollipops valued at approximately $5 before leaving and going to a nearby restaurant.

Multiple employees confirmed by phone that Sureshwaran had no valid reason to be in the office and was not invited back. He was arrested without incident and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

Sureshwaran appeared before a judicial officer, identified in court records as “Gia,” on July 18, 2025. During the hearing, the court found probable cause to proceed with the case and ordered his release on his own recognizance without requiring bail.

