No Injuries Reported After Boat Fire at Point Lookout Marina, Two Occupants Displaced

On Tuesday, July 29, at approximately 2:44 p.m., emergency medical services, police, and firefighters responded to the Point Lookout Marina, for the reported boat explosion and fire.

Firefighters from Ridge, Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, NAS Webster Field, Seventh District, Second District, Hollywood, and Leonardtown responded to the marina, for the reported boat on fire at the dock after a possible explosion.

As crews responded to the scene, dispatchers were receiving multiple 911 calls reporting the boat was fully engulfed and threatening other boats.

Firefighters arrived to confirm one boat fully engulfed in flames, with all occupants of the vessel and nearby vessels accounted for and not injured.

The fire was extinguished in approximately 16 minutes with firefighters operating on the scene for over an hour.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating along side the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The American Red Cross was requested for two adults displaced by the fire which ultimately destroyed the involved vessel and damaged a nearby vessel. The U.S. Coast Guard also responded to assist.

