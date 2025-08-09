Missing Person Alert – Authorities Seek Public’s Help to Locate Cassandra Dorothy Foard

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the community’s assistance in locating Cassandra Dorothy Foard, a 27-year-old White female, who was last seen in Lusby, Maryland, at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Friday, August 8, 2025.

Cassandra is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds.

If you have any information that could assist in safely locating Cassandra, please call 911 or contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

If she is located, authorities ask that you immediately call 911 or reach out to the Sheriff’s Office at the number above.

