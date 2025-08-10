UPDATE: Six Dead, Including Four Children, in Devastating Waldorf House Fire; Investigation Ongoing

UPDATE 8/10/2025 @ 5:49 P. m.: This is now a confirmed six-person fatal fire—two adults and four children.

One adult escaped, and two more were not home when the fire broke out.

Investigators will remain on the scene and focus on the cause of the fire. No evidence of a criminal act has been recovered, and they will continue to examine all accidental causes.

This will remain an active scene until the late evening hours.

UPDATE 8/10/2025 @ 3:01 P.M.: We can confirm this is a triple fatal fire; with investigators continuing to search for three more victims.

Teams consisting of Deputy State Fire Marshals, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, ATF; firefighters and EMS from Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services continue to work together to recover the victims and search for any others.

They are being assisted by Calvert K9 Search and Rescue and the Charles County Collapse Team.

This operation will continue into the evening hour; and we will update as we receive more information. PIO is on the scene.

UPDATE 8/10/2025 @ 2:10 P.M.: State Fire Marshal Investigation teams and K9’s from throughout Maryland are on the scene with firefighters and other police agencies who are continuing their search, recovery operations and investigation.

Incident command was advised that the homeowner reported a total of 6 occupants were unaccounted for, which included multiple children.

The homeowner, and one adult female escaped with one later being transported to an area hospital. Multiple firefighters suffered injuries during rescue attempts, however, at least two were treated and released on scene.

Crews from Charles, Prince George’s County, St. Mary’s County, Naval District Washington and Virginia, remain on scene, or assisting with fill-ins throughout the county to assist.

Our thoughts go out to our community, families involved, friends and our First Responders in this devastating incident.

Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) Teams have been requested for our First Responders.

Further updates will be provided at a later time. Avoid the area and expect the road to be closed for the next 5+ hours.



A house fire in the 3000 block of North Declaration Court in Waldorf, has left at least two people dead, with officials continuing to search the scene for additional victims.

Police, firefighters and emergency medical services from Charles, St. Mary’s, Prince George’s County along with Naval District Washington were dispatched around 8:41 a.m. on Sunday, August 10, 2025, for the reported house on fire with subjects trapped.

Crews from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, along with multiple surrounding departments, responded to reports of a multiple children trapped and last seen on the second floor.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire conditions and quickly upgraded the incident to two-alarms. Despite the entire house being fully engulfed, firefighters deployed multiple attack hose lines and made entry into the home to find the second floor was compromised and found no occupants on the first floor.

Firefighters reported the second floor collapsed a short time later with operations

Incident command was advised the homeowner, who was not English speaking, reported 7 home occupants missing, involving multiple children.

Deputy State Fire Marshals have confirmed at least two fatalities just before 1 p.m., and said the search is still ongoing. Investigators are working in coordination with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office — a standard procedure for fatal fire investigations.

Heavy machinery, K9’s and additional teams are being brought in to assist with the investigation and search, which officials say will be necessary for the extended operation.

This remains an active investigation. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or the cause of the fire.

Charles County Public Schools Released the following statement: We are aware of a fatal fire that occurred early this morning in Waldorf. The tragedy has impacted one of our families. Please keep the family, our first responders and community in your thoughts.

Charles County Government released the following statement.: Charles County Government is aware of a fatal house fire that took place this morning in Waldorf. Our thoughts and condolences are with the families and loved ones impacted by this tragedy. The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing at this time. We are thankful to the Charles County Volunteer Fire Departments and Emergency Services personnel for their courage, skill, and quick action.

