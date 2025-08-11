Family, Police Seeking Assistance in Locating Missing 17-Year-Old Ryleigh Potter

Police, Family and friends are seeking assistance in locating missing 17-year-old Ryleigh Potter, who was last seen in the Bowie/Crownsville area on August 9th, 2025 around 2:00 p.m. Ryleigh is 5’1” tall, 115 lbs., with long black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of an eye on her right arm.

She was last seen wearing a grey tank top, black top undergarment, black sweatpants, a black knit hat, and dark grey slides.

Anne Arundel County Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department’s Western District at 410-222-8610 or call or text 911.

Photo below is last known location (end of Bell Tower Drive or on Johns Hopkins Road at St Stephens Church Road in Crownsville. Family and friends will be searching the area, seeking any video footage from the past 48 hours.

