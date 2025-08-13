SILVER ALERT Activated for Missing Waldorf Woman – Conchita G. Hurd, age 78

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Conchita G. Hurd, age 78, who was last seen yesterday, August 12th, 2025, leaving her home on Boysenberry Court in Waldorf.

She left in her gold Chevrolet Cruz (MD tags 2GT7612) to meet a friend in Virginia and has not been seen since.

Description:

Asian female

5’0” tall, 90 lbs with brown eyes, black hair

Last seen wearing a colorful long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and black shoes

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911 or the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-932-2222. Detective Cooley is investigatin