24-Year-Old Male Flown to Trauma Center After Shooting Himself in Hand

On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at approximately 11:40 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the parking lot of the Tobacco King and Vape located at 2160 Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the reporting self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 911 caller reported a male came into the store and was acting weird, when the male left the business he entered the parking lot and shot himself.

First responders arrived on the scene to confirm a 24-year-old male was suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

Emergency medical services transported the patient by ambulance to the MedStar Union Memorial Hospital.

Police are investigating the shooting as accidental/self-inflicted.