4 Juveniles in Stolen Vehicle Crash, Killing Innocent Mother and Severely Injuring Child

A woman was killed and four juveniles were injured Tuesday afternoon following a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Seat Pleasant, according to police officials.

Authorities confirmed the deceased woman was 30 years old. Her identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin. One young child, believed to be between the ages of 4 and 8, was transported to a local hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Police say the suspects, three teenage boys, with their ages ranging from 14 to 17, were also taken to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

At a press conference held just hours after the deadly incident, Prince George’s County officials, along with the police chiefs of both the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Seat Pleasant Police Department, stated that around 4 p.m., Seat Pleasant officers observed a stolen vehicle in the area. Officers did not initiate a pursuit, but briefly followed the vehicle to monitor it. They were later ordered to disengage while the department worked to launch a police helicopter for aerial surveillance.

The stolen vehicle, occupied by four juveniles, ultimately struck another car occupied by the woman and her child, killing the woman and severely injuring the child. Authorities reported that a second stolen vehicle, believed to be linked to the same group, crashed a short distance from the scene. One additional juvenile was apprehended in connection with that incident.

Police say no further details about the victim will be released until her family has been notified. The investigation remains active and ongoing with charges expected and pending.

Updates will be provided when they become available.