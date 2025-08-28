VIDEO: Police Seeking Identity of Suspect Who Has Left Multiple IED’s Outside Fire Station in Prince George’s County





The Prince George’s County Police Department, in conjunction with the Office of the Fire Marshal for Prince George’s County and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, is investigating an improvised incendiary device that was placed near Fire Station 805 in Capitol Heights on August 13, 2025, at approximately 8:00 a.m.

Police say the suspect has walked to Station 805 and left these improvised devices at least three times within the past few months.

No one has been injured, however, police want to make sure that doesn’t change.

We are seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved in this incident. The suspect was seen wearing the jacket pictured in the video and photos shared here. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous.

