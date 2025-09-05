Police and Victims Seeking Identity of Peeping Tom Pictured in Waldorf

On Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at approximately 7:00 a.m., a male suspect wearing a dark-colored hoodie and dark pants was observed outside of an apartment in the 1100 block of Heritage Place in Waldorf.

A witness reported that the suspect peered through the window of an occupied residence and engaged in an indecent act. The suspect may have fled in a newer model white Mercedes.

Officers have been conducting surveillance and are actively pursuing leads in this case.

Photos of the suspect were obtained and can be seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Saunders at 301-609-3282 Ext. 0453 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips may also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3 Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

