UPDATE: Hughesville Man Arrested After “Peeping Tom” Incident in Waldorf

UPDATE 9/22/2025: Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division have arrested Emanuel Jermaine Simmons, age 42, of Hughesville, in connection with a ‘Peeping Tom’ case.

The investigation began on September 2, 2025, at approximately 7 a.m., when a person called police and reported seeing a man outside a ground-floor apartment in the 1100 block of Heritage Place in Waldorf.

The suspect was observed looking through a bedroom window while engaging in an indecent act. A witness recorded the incident and reported the suspect leaving in what was initially described as a white vehicle. Through investigation, detectives were able to positively identify the suspect.

Based on additional information, detectives obtained an arrest warrant, and Simmons turned himself in on September 18.

A search warrant was served at his residence, where detectives recovered evidence linking Simmons to the case.

Simmons was charged with Trespassing/‘Peeping Tom’ and Indecent Exposure.

On September 19, a judge released Simmons from the Charles County Detention Center on electronic monitoring/house arrest and released on his own recognizance, according to court documents.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Cooley at (301) 609-6502. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Charles County Crime Solvers tip line at 1-866-411-TIPS.

9/5/2025: On Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at approximately 7:00 a.m., a male suspect wearing a dark-colored hoodie and dark pants was observed outside of an apartment in the 1100 block of Heritage Place in Waldorf.

A witness reported that the suspect peered through the window of an occupied residence and engaged in an indecent act. The suspect may have fled in a newer model white Mercedes.

Officers have been conducting surveillance and are actively pursuing leads in this case.

Photos of the suspect were obtained and can be seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Saunders at 301-609-3282 Ext. 0453 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips may also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3 Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

