Southern Maryland Fire Service Mourns the Loss of Past Chief and Lifelong Firefighter, Dan Stevens

The Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Past Fire Chief Dan Stevens, who died on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

Chief Stevens devoted more than five decades to the fire service, beginning his career in 1975 with the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department. He retired this past June after serving a remarkable 22 years as Fire Chief – though he made clear he would continue to support the station where he spent much of his life.

“Firefighting is in my blood,” he once said with a smile, a sentiment that defined his lifelong service to the community.

A lifelong Southern Maryland resident, Stevens began volunteering at age 17 with the Lexington Park Volunteer Fire Department – now Bay District VFD – where his late father, Robert Stevens, also served.

He quickly rose through the ranks in Waldorf, holding roles such as Assistant Fire Chief, Fire Chief, and mentor to countless firefighters. His leadership spanned generations, and his impact can be seen in nearly every aspect of the local fire and rescue system.

Beyond his service as Fire Chief, Stevens was a dedicated instructor with the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute (MFRI) for over 26 years and helped establish its cadet program to train future firefighters and EMTs. He served on multiple boards and committees, including the Maryland Fire Service Personnel Qualifications Board and the Charles County Planning and Growth Management Advisory Board.

“Chief Stevens was more than a leader – he was a teacher, a mentor, and a friend,” said a spokesperson for the Association. “His calm under pressure, commitment to safety, and dedication to building the next generation of volunteers will be remembered for years to come.”

His contributions extended to facility development as well; he oversaw the planning and construction of Waldorf Fire and EMS Station 12 in Westlake. Stevens also remained active in numerous fire service training and safety committees at the state level.

Stevens’ impact was widely recognized throughout his career. His numerous honors include:

Firefighter of the Year (Waldorf VFD: 1978, 1990, 2000, 2009)

Emergency Medical Technician of the Year (2000)

President’s Award (2008)

Induction into the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame (1996)

Maryland State Firemen’s Association Firefighter of the Year (2004)

National Volunteer Fire Council’s Firefighter of the Year (2001)

And many more local, regional, and national awards.

While his leadership in the firehouse was exceptional, Stevens was equally committed to his family. He is survived by his wife, Bobbi, who also served as treasurer of the fire company, and their sons, Matthew and Philip, both active volunteers with the Waldorf VFD. Matthew currently serves as vice president and his wife, Jennifer, as treasurer.

Though retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where he served for 33 years as an international tobacco economist, Stevens never stopped giving back to his community. His selfless commitment was evident until the very end – whether instructing cadets, responding to calls, or mentoring fellow firefighters.

The Association extends its heartfelt condolences to Chief Stevens’ immediate family and to his extended Fire and EMS family across the region. The loss is deeply felt by all who had the privilege to know or serve alongside him.

Funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as they are finalized.

In honor of Chief Stevens’ lifelong dedication to fire safety, the Association reminds all residents to test smoke alarms monthly and develop a family fire escape plan. Preparation saves lives.

Photo is courtesy of Firefighter Bruce Theden.

