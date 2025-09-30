Charles County Man Charged with Stealing Ambulance from Hospital Lot

Kevin Lewis Miller, 43, of Upper Marlboro, has been charged with felony theft and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle after allegedly stealing a fully equipped ambulance valued at approximately $250,000 from the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center on the night of September 13, 2025.

According to court documents, the Charles County Department of Emergency Services reported the ambulance stolen after EMS personnel at the hospital flagged down police officers to report it missing. A paramedic on scene stated that she believed the vehicle was taken by a patient previously transported to the hospital—later identified as Kevin Lewis Miller.

An investigation revealed that Miller, who had earlier been encouraged by Maryland State Police troopers to seek medical care at the hospital, allegedly became impatient while waiting and drove away in an unlocked, unoccupied ambulance that had been parked outside the facility.

The ambulance was later tracked to the Maryland State Police barracks on Mitchell Road in La Plata. A crew member’s personal electronic device, left in the ambulance, helped authorities trace the location. Surveillance footage reportedly captured an individual—identified by police as Miller—driving the ambulance into the barracks’ parking lot and getting into a gray Honda Accord registered in his name.

Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office located the Honda and arrested Miller without incident. During questioning, Miller allegedly admitted to driving the ambulance. Law enforcement confirmed his identity through arrest records and photographs.

Court records state that the narcotics stored in the ambulance were untouched, and no equipment was reported missing. The vehicle, a 2024 RAM 5500 model, was undamaged.

A booking photo of Miller is not available because he was not formally booked into the detention center after his arrest. According to court documents, he was rejected by medical staff and taken back to the hospital before the booking process could be completed.

Miller is charged with the following:

Theft: $100,000 Plus

Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking

A preliminary inquiry is scheduled for November 17, 2025, at the Charles County District Court. The case remains open.

