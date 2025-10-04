Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing in Waldorf, Suspect in Custody On Scene

On Friday, October 3, 2025, at approximately 5:20 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 9700 block of Orkney Place in Waldorf, for the reported stabbing with one possibly not breathing.

The 911 caller reported that while they were in an argument with a family member, they stabbed the victim and advised he was possibly not breathing and then became uncooperative with dispatchers.

Police quickly arrived on the scene to find the victim not breathing and the suspect still on the scene.

The suspect was detained without any further incident as other officers began performing CPR and life-saving measures on the victim, with officers advising to EMS the victim had multiple stab wounds to the chest.

EMS arrived on the scene and confirmed the victim deceased a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing. The suspect/911 caller was immediately detained on the scene with no known threat to the public ongoing.

Updates will be provided as they become available.