Waldorf Teen Charged with First-Degree Murder After Fatal Stabbing

UPDATE 10/4/2025: Sean Michael Smith, 18, of Waldorf, has been charged with first-degree murder and multiple related offenses following a fatal stabbing incident that occurred on the evening of October 3, 2025, according to court documents filed with the District Court for Charles County.

Smith faces five total charges: first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. The charges stem from an incident reported just after 5:20 p.m. on October 3, 2025, in the 9700 block of Orkney Place in Waldorf.

According to emergency dispatch information, a 911 caller reported being involved in an argument with a family member and stated that they had stabbed the victim, who was possibly not breathing. The caller, later identified as Smith, then became uncooperative with dispatchers.

Units from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, fire department, and emergency medical services responded to the scene. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim who was unresponsive. The suspect, identified as Smith, remained on the scene and was detained without incident.

Officers initiated CPR and other life-saving measures on the victim, noting multiple stab wounds to the chest. EMS personnel arrived shortly afterward and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Smith was taken into custody and is currently being held without bond. A bail review hearing is scheduled for October 6, 2025, at the Charles District Court. A preliminary hearing has been set for October 28, 2025.

The case remains under investigation by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.



