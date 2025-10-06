Early Morning Garage Fire in Solomons Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported

On Monday, October 6, 2025, at approximately 5:23 a.m., firefighters from Solomons, Prince Frederick, St. Leonard, Bay District, and Hollywood responded to the Spring Cove Marina located at 455 Lore Road in Solomons, for the reported structure on fire.

Firefighters from Bay District VFD arrived on the scene to find a 1-story garage fully engulfed in flames with extensions to a nearby travel trailer/camper.

Crews quickly deployed multiple attack lines and extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to respond and investigate the cause of the fire.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over two hours. Multiple explosions were reported on the scene due to gas/fuel canisters, with at least two vehicles located inside the garage completely destroyed by the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

