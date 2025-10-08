Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash in Avenue

On Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at approximately 5:00 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 38471 Sugar Hole Road in Avenue, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

911 Dispatchers upgraded the assignment a short time later after multiple 911 callers reported one trapped with the victim not conscious with unknown breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into the woods with the operator trapped and not breathing.

First Responders performed rapid extrication to remove the victim and started life-saving measures on the scene before EMS pronounced the victim deceased.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the motor vehicle collision.

Sugar Hole Road will be completely closed for the next 2+ hours.