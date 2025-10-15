UPDATE: Two Innocent Bystanders Shot Outside Action Lounge and Billiards in Leonardtown; Suspect Arrested

UPDATE 10/15/2025: Shaekwon Talib Jackson, 24, of Lexington Park, is facing 19 criminal charges, including four counts of attempted first-degree murder and multiple assault and firearm-related offenses, following a shooting outside a Leonardtown lounge that left two individuals injured. Jackson is currently being held without bond at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Action Lounge and Billiards on Point Lookout Road at approximately 1:56 a.m. on October 11, 2025, for a reported fight in progress. While en route, an additional 911 call was received reporting that shots had been fired at the scene. Upon arrival, deputies were informed that two victims with gunshot wounds had already arrived at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, deputies were told a large altercation had occurred inside and outside the establishment shortly before the shooting. Three 9mm shell casings were located on the sidewalk in front of Parran’s Flooring, which is adjacent to Action Lounge.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from inside the lounge. According to the statement of probable cause, “clear verbal altercation can be seen occurring inside Action Lounge. Detectives observed the defendant, identified as Shaekwon Talib Jackson, and several others involved in an argument with separate group. During that verbal altercation, the defendant pulls out a small black handgun from his waistband and can be seen manipulating the slide of the handgun indicative of chambering round, making the handgun ready to be fired. As the verbal altercation continues, the defendant places the handgun back inside his waistband.”

The opposing group exited through the front of the lounge, while Jackson exited through the rear and walked toward the front of the building. “After the crowd exits Action Lounge, fight begins on the sidewalk in front of Parran’s Flooring. As the fight occurs, the defendant is observed on video surveillance running towards the fight. As he approaches the fight, he raises his right arm in shooting motion and at that time three (3) shots are fired,” the document continues. “When the defendant begins to run away, he drops and picks up black object. He then appears to stop and place that item in the front of his waistband. It is to be noted that the three (3) shell casings were located in the area where the defendant raised his arm in shooting motion.”

On October 14, 2025, detectives located Jackson at his residence and executed a residential search warrant. A 9mm Glock handgun, reportedly belonging to Jackson, was recovered. During a subsequent interview, “the defendant was interviewed and admitted to being in possession of that Glock handgun at Action Lounge and admitted to firing (3) three rounds during the altercation outside of Action Lounge. According to the defendant, he fired (3) three warning shots into the ground in the direction of the fight.”

However, investigators state that surveillance footage contradicts Jackson’s claim. “Detectives know from video surveillance that the defendant’s arm was raised at the subjects involved in the altercation, not at the ground and have identified the intended victims as [four individuals] who were all engaged in physical fight with the defendant’s friend.”

The statement concludes: “During the fight, the defendant runs towards the individuals who are fighting, takes shooting stance, raising his right arm towards the subjects at which time three (3) shots are heard being fired, indicating that the defendant fired three rounds, intending to strike [those four individuals]. However, [he] was unsuccessful but did strike two subjects who were not the intended targets causing injuries to both subjects.”

Jackson was arrested the same day the search warrant was executed and charged with the following:

4 counts of attempted first-degree murder

4 counts of attempted second-degree murder

4 counts of first-degree assault

4 counts of second-degree assault

1 count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony violent crime

1 count of wearing/carrying/transporting a loaded handgun on person

1 count of handgun on person

Jackson appeared for a bail review hearing on October 15, 2025, where he was ordered held without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 13, 2025, in the District Court of St. Mary’s County.

UPDATE 10/15/2025: Following an investigation into Saturday’s shooting incident in the parking lot of Action Lounge and Billiards in Leonardtown, where two victims were treated at an area hospital, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division identified a suspect. They executed a search warrant at approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 14, at a residence in the 44000 block of Mane Pooh Lane in Leonardtown. During the search, detectives recovered a GLOCK 9mm, believed to have been used in the incident.

Shaekwon Talib Jackson, 24, of Lexington Park, was arrested in connection with the case and charged with 19 counts, including:

• Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

• Four counts of attempted second-degree murder

• Four counts of assault first-degree

• Four counts of assault second-degree

• Use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence

• Wear/carry of a loaded handgun on or about their person

• Wear a handgun on or about their person

Jackson was transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown to await a bond hearing.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at 301-475-4200, ext. 8072, or email [email protected].





10/11/2025: On Saturday, October 11, at approximately at approximately 1:56 a.m. police responded to the parking lot of the Action Lounge and Billiards located at 25470 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for reports of a large fight involving over 200 subjects in the parking lot with mentions of a firearm.

While responding, additional reports were received of shots being fired.

When deputies arrived, they found the crowd dispersing and individuals fleeing the area. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation.

Emergency medical services were dispatched and staged in the area until the scene was deemed safe.

A short time later, two victims with gunshot wounds were reported at a nearby hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries. All EMS services were placed in service as no other patients were located.

This is an active investigation, and Detective Warren Forinash is the lead investigator. Anyone with information about this incident or who may have witnessed it is asked to contact Detective Forinash at 301-475-4200, ext. 8072, or by email at [email protected]

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

