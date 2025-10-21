Elderly Woman Transported to Trauma Center After Vehicle Drives Through Verizon Store in Prince Frederick

On Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at approximately 10:30 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Verizon Wireless located at 304 Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick, for the reported motor vehicle collision with involving a vehicle into the building.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2000 Toyota Camry completely inside of the business with the elderly female operator possibly suffering from a medical emergency, along with one elderly female inside the store suffering from injuries and trouble breathing.

The operator of the vehicle signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The 88-year-old female inside of the store was evaluated by EMS and transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded and are investigating the collision.

A building inspector has been requested to the scene due to multiple walls being struck. The business will be closed until further notice.

Photos courtesy of our Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.

