BREAKING: Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Lexington Park; Helicopter Landing at Scene

ONGOING INCIDENT; EMS were dispatched at 9:15 p.m., for crews to stage in the area of Great Mills Road and Chancellors Run Road in Greats Mills, to assist police.

Just a few minutes later, a second ambulance and a medic unit were dispatched to the scene due to a female subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS arrived on the scene to find a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and reported her as conscious and breathing.

Flight medics from Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 drove to the scene to assist EMS, a helicopter is responding to land at the scene for the victim.

Witnesses reported one St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy shot the female multiple times near the East Run Medical Center in the parking lot near Great Mills Road.

Updates will be provided when they become available. Incident is ongoing.