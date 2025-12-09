UPDATE: Lexington Park Woman Shot by Police in October Charged with Multiple Offenses

UPDATE 12/9/2025: Paige Taylor Hartness, 34, of Lexington Park, has been charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses following an incident on October 23, 2025, during which she allegedly pointed a firearm at deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. According to court documents, Hartness faces a total of eight charges, including first-degree assault, use of a firearm in a felony crime, reckless endangerment, and possessing a loaded handgun on her person.

Deputies responded to a welfare check at a residence in Lexington Park at approximately 7:52 p.m. on the night of the incident, after receiving a report that a female had left the home with a firearm. The caller described the individual as a roommate. Law enforcement personnel began searching the area and located Hartness approximately 80 minutes later in a parked vehicle at MedStar Health on East Run Drive in Lexington Park.

Preliminary information indicates that deputies attempted to speak with Hartness for several minutes before she exited the vehicle and fled across the parking lot. At approximately 9:19 p.m., she allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies. In response, two deputies discharged their service weapons, striking her. A semiautomatic handgun was recovered at the scene.

Deputies immediately rendered aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. Hartness was transported by MedStar Aviation to an area hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

Hartness was formally charged with the following offenses: first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in a felony violent crime, possession of a loaded handgun on person, handgun on person, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and theft of property valued between $100 and under $1,500.

An arrest warrant was issued on October 24, 2025, and served on December 8, 2025. Hartness is currently being held without bond, and her initial court appearance took place the same day. A bail review hearing is scheduled for December 9, 2025, followed by a preliminary hearing on January 5, 2026, at the St. Mary’s District Court.

The deputies involved in the shooting have been identified as Corporal Tyler Payne, a 9-year and 11-month veteran, and Deputy Ian Flaherty, a 1-year and 8-month veteran of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. In accordance with department policy, both deputies have been placed on administrative leave pending investigations by the Office of Professional Responsibilities and the Criminal Investigations Division.

The Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division was notified of the shooting but declined to assume the investigation after assessing the situation.

The case remains open. Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken with investigators is encouraged to contact Detective David Lawrence at 301-475-4200, ext. 8130, or by email at [email protected]



Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are currently on scene investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of 45870 East Run Park off of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

One individual has been flown from the area for medical treatment. There is currently no word on the condition of the individual. No deputies were injured

There is no ongoing threat to the community. Please avoid the area to allow first responders to work safely.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

UPDATE 10/23/2025: Police are still investigating the incident; however, this is a confirmed Officer Involved Shooting involving a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy, with no physical injuries to the officers being reported.

The suspect suffered was shot at least 4 times during the incident which occurred at the corner of the East Run Medical Center parking lot located on Great Mills Road.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures on the scene by applying First aid prior to the arrival of EMS.

MedStar 3 helicopter landed nearby and transported her to an area trauma center in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Further updates will be provided when they become available from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

ONGOING INCIDENT; EMS were dispatched at 9:15 p.m., for crews to stage in the area of Great Mills Road and Chancellors Run Road in Greats Mills, to assist police.

Just a few minutes later, a second ambulance and a medic unit were dispatched to the scene due to a female subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS arrived on the scene to find a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and reported her as conscious and breathing.

Flight medics from Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 drove to the scene to assist EMS, a helicopter is responding to land at the scene for the victim.

Witnesses reported one St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy shot the female multiple times near the East Run Medical Center in the parking lot near Great Mills Road.

Updates will be provided when they become available. Incident is ongoing.





