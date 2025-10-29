Police Investigating Shooting at Waldorf Dash-In That Leaves One Dead and Another in Trauma Center

On Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at approximately 12:28 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Dash-In located at 2007 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Police quickly arrived on the scene to find two patients in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was pre-launched to land nearby.

One victim was found not breathing, First Responders began performing life-saving measures and CPR on scene before EMS pronounced the 30-year-old male victim deceased on the scene a short time later.

The second victim, a 27-year-old male, was flown by Trooper 2 to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police are investigating the shooting and further updates will be provided when they become available.

