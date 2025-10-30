Police, Fire Marshal Investigating Burglary and Arson at Pasha Lounge in Waldorf

On Thursday, October 30, 2025, at approximately 12:27 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the Pasha Lounge located at 3242 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, for the automated fire alarm sounding.

Firefighters from Waldorf VFD responded to the scene within minutes of dispatch to find the front door to the business shattered and an active fire inside.

35 firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to the scene with the fire being controlled in under 5 minutes, and operations being performed for over 45 minutes.

Police and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene and upon their investigation, the fire was determined to be incendiary from an unidentified male suspect igniting materials inside the building. The fire was found to have started in the Humidor room.

The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at $75,000.00., Smoke alarms and fire alarm/sprinkler status was found to be present and activated.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Maryland State Fire Marshals Office Southern Regional Office at 410-414-3600