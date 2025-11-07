St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Transitioning from Nixle to New Alert and Tip Platform: tip411

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is transitioning to a new alert and tip submission platform: tip411, which will replace the Nixle system currently in use.

Nixle alerts will end on November 12, 2025, and current subscribers will not automatically transfer to the new system. To continue receiving verified alerts directly from the Sheriff’s Office, residents must sign up for tip411.

With the new system, the Sheriff’s Office will be able to send real-time, verified alerts about critical incidents, missing people, road closures, traffic hazards, and community safety information directly to the public.

Residents can receive these alerts by:

Email or text by creating an account at www.FirstSheriff.com/tips or by

Smartphone app by downloading the free “SMCSO” app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store

In addition to receiving alerts, tip411 gives the public several convenient and anonymous ways to share information with the Sheriff’s Office:

Send a text to 847411 starting with “SMCSO,” add a space, and then your message

Online: Submit a tip through the Sheriff’s Office website at www.FirstSheriff.com/tips

App: Send a tip directly through the SMCSO app

For those who prefer to make a phone call, tips can also be shared through the Crime Solvers line at 301-475-3333.

When a tip is sent through text or the app, deputies can respond to ask follow-up questions while maintaining the complete anonymity of the conversation. The system automatically removes all identifying information before messages are received, ensuring no one can see who sent the tip.

“We know the public is one of our greatest law enforcement resources. Together, we can make St. Mary’s County an even safer place to live, work, and visit,” said Sheriff Steve Hall. “tip411 allows us to share verified, timely alerts while giving residents a safe and secure way to help prevent and solve crime.”

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to transparency, collaboration, and innovation. The launch of tip411 represents the next step in providing trusted, direct communication between the Sheriff’s Office and the community.