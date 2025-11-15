First Responders Searching for Missing Chesapeake Beach Boater, Lonnie James Johnson, age 65

The Maryland Natural Resources Police is searching along with partner agencies for a missing boater in the Chesapeake Bay, identified as Lonnie James Johnson, 65, of Chesapeake Beach.

Officers were dispatched Friday morning for a report of an overdue boater last known to be operating a white 23’ center console vessel out of Chesapeake Beach on Thursday, November 13.

The unoccupied vessel was found this morning, November 14th, 2025, by the reporting party in the area of Taylor’s Island in Dorchester County after tracking the man’s cell phone location.

Maryland State Police Aviation, United States Coast Guard, Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department, and Saint Leonard Volunteer Fire Department are assisting in the search, utilizing dive and aviation resources.

Anyone who may have seen related boating activity or has information regarding known locations of the missing boater since his departure from Chesapeake Beach should contact the Maryland Natural Resources Police at 410-260-8888.

Photo: Ofc. Jeremy Elmore flies a drone from James Island to assist in the search

