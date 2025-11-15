7 Injured, Multiple Transported to Trauma Centers Including 2 Children After Serious Crash in Charles County

November 15, 2025

On Saturday, November 15, 2025, at approximately 7:40 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area Crain Highway and Budds Creek Road, for a serious motor vehicle collision with injuries and entrapment.

911 callers reported at least 5 subjects injured with one unconscious and trapped.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 was pre-launched to land nearby.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with one confirmed trapped and another 7 patients for evaluation.

The trapped victim was extricated by firefighters in under 20 minutes from dispatch.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported one patient to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

A 33-year-old male who was conscious and alert was transported by ambulance to the Mary Washington Hospital in Virginia. A 54-year-old male who was conscious and alert was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. A 54-year-old female was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

A 6-year-old female and a 2-year-old female were both transported by ambulance to the Children’s National Medical Center.

A 31-year-old female was transported by ambulance to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center

One person refused transport on the scene. In total, 7 patients were transported with various injuries.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

This entry was posted on November 15, 2025 at 3:44 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.