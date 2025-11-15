7 Injured, Multiple Transported to Trauma Centers Including 2 Children After Serious Crash in Charles County

On Saturday, November 15, 2025, at approximately 7:40 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area Crain Highway and Budds Creek Road, for a serious motor vehicle collision with injuries and entrapment.

911 callers reported at least 5 subjects injured with one unconscious and trapped.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 was pre-launched to land nearby.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with one confirmed trapped and another 7 patients for evaluation.

The trapped victim was extricated by firefighters in under 20 minutes from dispatch.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported one patient to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

A 33-year-old male who was conscious and alert was transported by ambulance to the Mary Washington Hospital in Virginia. A 54-year-old male who was conscious and alert was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. A 54-year-old female was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

A 6-year-old female and a 2-year-old female were both transported by ambulance to the Children’s National Medical Center.

A 31-year-old female was transported by ambulance to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center

One person refused transport on the scene. In total, 7 patients were transported with various injuries.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.