Man Dead After Single Vehicle Crash in Bryantown

On Saturday, November 22, 2025, at approximately 7:33 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Olivers Shop Road and Edelen Drive in Bryantown, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one ejected and not breathing.

The 911 caller reported his 21-year-old friend crashed, was ejected, and not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle overturned into the woods with the adult male not breathing.

Despite all life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced deceased on scene a short time later.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

Avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing with the roadway completely closed.