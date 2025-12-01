VIDEO: No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Fire in Lexington Park

On Sunday, November 30, 2025, at approximately 10:20 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched to the Quik Shop located at 21265 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported vehicle fire threatening the structure.

The incident was quickly updated to actually be at the Blimpies, at Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park.

Firefighters from NDW Patuxent River quickly arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle fully engulfed in flames with no extensions into the nearby store.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes. The operator of the vehicle was evaluated for breathing difficulties, however, the operator and passenger of the vehicle denied injuries with no transported made.

Police reviewed the businesses surveillance footage to find the vehicle pulled into the parking lot with visible smoke coming from the engine compartment, and quickly spread to the passenger compartment.

The passenger of the vehicle was able to quickly assist the 64-year-old male driver out of the vehicle before the fire spread into the passenger compartment.

