UPDATE: Fire Marshals Make Quick Arrest After String of Arsons in Mechanicsville

UPDATE 12/10/2025: Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged a Mechanicsville man in connection with a series of intentionally set fires that occurred Tuesday evening along the 26400 block of Three Notch Road.

Jeffrey Allen Wathen, 41, is facing multiple charges, including first-degree arson, after investigators—assisted by K9 “Taylor”—identified him as a suspect. Wathen approached investigators at one of the scenes and claimed he was also a victim of a fire, prompting additional scrutiny.

The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department responded shortly after 9:00 p.m. to multiple fires reported within the 26000 block of Three Notch Road. These incidents included an exterior flower bed, a shed, a deck, and an additional exterior area behind a nearby property. Firefighters or the occupants quickly extinguished each fire. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to investigate, and a team of Deputy State Fire Marshals responded to each scene.

While deputies were investigating, they encountered Wathen, a nearby resident who was yelling about a supposed fire in his yard.

As the investigation progressed, investigators obtained several pieces of evidence, including surveillance video from a neighboring property showing Wathen running from one of the fire scenes moments after flames became visible.

With the assistance of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Wathen was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. He was charged with first-degree arson, two counts of second-degree arson, and two counts of first-degree malicious burning.

“Thanks to the quick work of the fire department, our deputies, K9 Taylor, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, this suspect was taken into custody before he could set any more fires. Their fast, coordinated response prevented further danger to the community,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray. “This case is a reminder of the importance of vigilance and teamwork in keeping Marylanders safe.”



Police, firefighters, emergency medical services and multiple teams from the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office are actively investigating multiple intentionally set fires in the Loveville Road, Mar-A-Lee Drive, and Mechanicsville area.

Citizens alongside, or backing up to Loveville Road are asked to use caution in the area, call 911 if you see anyone suspicious, and if you see something, say something.

7:17 p.m., @ East Coast Investments and Property Management in the 26500 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville – For callers reporting something underneath the structure on fire, with the apartments full of smoke. 8:51 p.m., @ a residence in the 26000 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville – police on scene reporting a fire was started outside and damaged the structure, need units to check for extensions. This house is less than 0.7 miles from the above fire. 9:36 p.m., in the area of 26499 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville – callers reported a fire in the woods – multiples callers then reported a shed was involved which upgraded the incident to a structure fire, crews arrived to find smoke coming from the shed, contained the fire the shed with which was underneath the structure. (This address is between the two above fires.) 10:53 p.m., Fire Marshal on scene requesting firefighters back to the scene for a small brush fire.

All located between Loveville Road and Mar-A-Lee Drive on both the Southbound, and Northbound side of Three Notch Road, which is also just less than one mile from the below trailer fire that occurred November 25th, 2025.

The Fire Marshal is still investigating a fire early this morning that occurred Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 3:43 a.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Hughesville, Bay District, and Seventh District responded to the 38000 block of Copsey Farm Lane in Mechanicsville

Along with the above incidents, the trailer fire on Loveville Road that occurred on November 25th, 2025, remains under investigation, with witnesses reporting a man being seen running away from the area holding a small gas can.