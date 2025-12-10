One Flown to Trauma Center with Life-Threatening Injuries After Early Morning Crash in Charlotte Hall

On Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 6:44 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of Charlotte Hall School Road and Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a three vehicle collision with one truck off the roadway and into a tree, with police reporting one patient was trapped, unconscious with agonal breathing.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville and Hughesville VFD’s responded to the scene and extricated the patient in under 20 minutes. EMS requested a helicopter due to the patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Two additional patients signed care refusal forms on the scene. However, an ambulance was requested back to the area after one patient reported neck and back injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the crash.