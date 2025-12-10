NAS Patuxent River Truck 13 Involved In Motor Vehicle Collision – Southbound Three Notch Road is CLOSED in Hollywood

December 10, 2025

On Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at approximately 1:16 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find Naval District Washington Patuxent River Fire Department Truck 13 and a passenger vehicle involved in a rear-end style collision,

All firefighters are reporting no injuries. At least one occupant in the sedan is being evaluated on the scene.

Southbound Three Notch Road is Completely closed and will remain closed for an extended period of time – avoid the area, use Mervell Dean Road, and Sotterley Road as detours.

Police remain on scene and are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.


