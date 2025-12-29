Police Investigating Assault, Hit and Run at Lexington Park Royal Farms, One Victim Transported with Life-Threatening Injuries

On Monday, December 29, 2025, at approximately 1:00 a.m., police responded to the Royal Farms located at 21779 Tulagi Place in Lexington Park, for an assault.

Emergency medical services were dispatched a few minutes later and were told to stage away from the area until the scene was deemed safe.

The responding EMS units were told they had an unknown aged male suffering a “slice wound” to the hand.

A few minutes later, firefighters and additional emergency medical services were dispatched to the same location for the reported male struck by a vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm the unknown aged hand wound patient was inside the store, with an 18-year-old male laying in the street behind the Royal Farms suffering from critical injuries after being struck/run over by a vehicle that fled the scene.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby, however, The Systems Communications Center (SYSCOM) denied the flight due to weather/wind conditions.

The 18-year-old male was transported to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital to stabilize the patient as he had suffered life-threatening injuries.

The assault patient inside the store was transported with unknown severity of injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office along with Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the scene.

Both incidents remain under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available. There was no available striking information for the vehicle which fled the scene.

