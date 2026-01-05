VIDEO: One in Custody, Minor Injuries Reported After Suspect Fleeing Police Causes Car Crash in Lexington Park

On Monday, January 5, 2025. at approximately 10:01 a.m., police attempted to stop a Ford Fusion for unknown reasons, when the vehicle fled and failed to stop for police.

Within minutes of fleeing, the suspect failed to stop or yield to traffic at the intersection of Spring Valley Drive and Pegg Road, where the suspect vehicle was T-boned by another vehicle.

The suspect Ford Fusion flipped over after being struck and came to a rest on all four wheels, where the operator exited the vehicle and fled on foot before being taken into custody within seconds by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies.

Fire and emergency medical services responded to the scene to evaluated two patients who suffered minor/non-life-threatening injuries.

Both operators of the involved vehicles signed care refusal forms on the scene. However, at 10:47 a.m., EMS was dispatched back to the scene to evaluate one patient with injuries.

The suspect was placed into custody with charges pending.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

