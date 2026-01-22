Charles County Crime Solvers Offering Reward in Two Seperate Theft Cases

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for tipsters who can identify the below pictured people who are suspects in two unrelated theft cases from two local businesses.

In one case, a group of suspects entered a business, placed 26 containers of laundry detergent in a cart and fled out of a back door.

They left in a dark colored SUV. In the other case, a lone male entered a store and stole four containers of detergent.

If you know the identity of the individuals, contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward. Callers who call the tip line remain anonymous.

