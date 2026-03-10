Man Flown to Burn Center With Serious Hand Injuries After Brush Fire in Lusby

On Monday, March 9, 2026, at approximately 7:57 p.m., emergency medical services, and firefighters from Solomons and St. Leonard responded to the 12000 block of Painted Horse Trail in Lusby, for the reported brush fire with burn injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a small fire contained to the backyard of the residence with one adult male suffering burns to the hands with trouble breathing.

Firefighters extinguished the within 15 minutes.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter to land nearby due to the 45-year-old male’s injuries.

Flight medics were advised the patient had attempted to use gasoline to start a fire in the backyard when it caused an explosion resulting in serious burns to the hands.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center with serious burn injuries.