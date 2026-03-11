Lexington Park Man Arrested After Shots Fired and Vehicle Pursuit; Deputies Recover Loaded Rifle

On Monday, March 9, 2026, at approximately 9:30 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office heard gunfire while conducting proactive patrol operations in the Lexington Park area and immediately responded to Bunker Hill Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies located a red Chevrolet Equinox with the passenger-side window broken out. Deputies attempted to speak with the driver; however, the driver fled the area, and deputies pursued.

During the pursuit, deputies observed the driver throw an object from the vehicle. The item was recovered and identified as a loaded .223-caliber, semi-automatic short-barreled rifle (SBR) with a high-capacity magazine.

Deputies continued the pursuit until the driver stopped the SUV in front of a residence, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

During the investigation, deputies located several .223-caliber shell casings on Bunker Hill Drive. No injuries were reported.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Vanecalus Quntya Alexander, 38, of Lexington Park.

Alexander was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with eight counts, including:

Wear/carry/transport a loaded handgun on their person

Wear/carry/transport a handgun on person

Wear/carry/knowingly transport a loaded handgun in a vehicle on public roads

Wear/carry/knowingly transport a handgun in a vehicle on public roads

Possession of a regulated firearm after having been convicted of a felony

Possession of ammunition after being prohibited

Knowingly possessing a regulated firearm after being convicted of a disqualifying crime

Reckless endangerment

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Deputy First Class Preston Dixon at 301-475-4200, ext. 8168, or by email at [email protected].