Woman Transported to Hospital After House Fire in Leonardtown, Fire Marshal Investigating

On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at approximately 3:40 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 41000 block of Medleys Neck Road in Leonardtown, for the reported house fire with possible entrapment.

Dispatchers advised the 911 caller was not making sense, but reported the house was full of smoke with someone possibly trapped in the attic, with dispatchers noting the house is known for hoarding conditions.

Firefighters from Leonardtown, Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Hollywood, Second District and Seventh District responded to the scene, with first arriving units finding the adult female laying in the roadway and smoke showing from the 1-story residence.

Emergency medical services and Maryland State Troopers removed the woman from the roadway and began rendering care to her, while firefighters made entry into the residence and confirmed a fire inside with extreme hoarding conditions.

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes, however, due to the level of hoarding conditions, crews could not make access to nearly the entire house and found hot spots within the residence nearly 45 minutes after dispatch.

Crews operated on the scene for over 2 and a half hours working to remove items from the residence, access hot spots and extinguish all remaining fire. Searches of the residence provided negative results with all occupants accounted for.

The adult female was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. The Maryland State Fire Marshal was contacted to investigate the cause.

No injuries to firefighters were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

