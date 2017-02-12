UPDATE: Body of Missing Boater Found in Virginia

UPDATE 2/12/2017 @ 11:55 a.m.: The Body of Roger Grissom Sr., 52 of Hughesville, was recovered Saturday evening, February 11, 2017. Grissom was killed in a boating accident in November of last year, on Potomac River.

His body was found near Hacksneck, Virginia, 63 mi from scene.

His body has been transported to Norfolk, Virginia, where an autopsy will be performed.

UPDATE 11/20/2016 @ 6:50 p.m.: The Coast Guard suspended its search Sunday for a missing boater southeast of White Point Beach.

The search for the man began after he and three boaters went missing after requesting emergency assistance when his boat began taking on water Saturday evening during declining weather.

One boater was located Sunday at approximately 6:30 a.m. on top of the overturned hull of the vessel. At approximately 8:50 a.m., a Coast Guard boatcrew and good Samaritans located two boaters unresponsive.

Involved in the search was a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station St. Inigoes, Md., and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C.

Rescuers searched approximately 279 square nautical miles.

“The Coast Guard extends its deepest sympathies to the friends and families who lost loved ones from this tragedy,” said Cmdr. Michael Batchelder, deputy commander, Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region. “The decision to suspend a search effort is always one of the most difficult.”



Rescue crews are searching for one more remaining fisherman after a boat sank in the Potomac River Saturday evening.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources crews received a mayday call around 5 p.m. Saturday south of Breton Bay in the Potomac River after a boat with four fishermen completely sank.

Rescuers found one fisherman, 39, from Mechanicsville, who was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, DNR said they recovered the bodies of two of the fishermen, one, 48 from Charles County, and the other, 55, from St. Mary’s County. The search is continuing for the remaining missing man.

They said all of the fishermen were wearing lifejackets, but high winds with 46 mph gusts created violent, 3 foot waves on the water, hampering rescue efforts. They said they were searching in a wide part of the river.

Rescue crews are attempting to track one of the missing fishermen using a ping from one of their cell phones.

