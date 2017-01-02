St. Leonard Man Arrested After Trying to Remove his Trillion Dollars from Prince Frederick Bank

On December 22, 2016, Deputy N. Buckler of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Bank of America on Commerce Lane, in Prince Frederick, for a disorderly subject.

Police arrived and they made contact with the subject, Jay Fulton, 55, of St. Leonard, who stated he was trying to obtain a bank card to remove his $1.3 trillion from the bank.

There were multiple patrons standing in line at the bank who heard Mr. Fulton repeatedly yelling profane language, refusing to step out of the teller line and referencing Satan. When he was finally coaxed to step outside, he requested to urinate on the sidewalk and this comment gained the attention of a patron walking into the bank. Mr. Fulton was told it was time to leave but would not cooperate. At this time he was placed under arrest for Disorderly Conduct and issued a “no trespass” warning for the Bank of America.

