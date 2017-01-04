Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Waldorf

On Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at approximately 3:50 p.m., the driver of a Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling south on Copley Avenue north of Acadia Road in Waldorf.

For unknown reasons, the driver lost control of his vehicle, crossed the double yellow lines, struck a mailbox, crossed back over the roadway and struck an unoccupied parked car. The parked vehicle was forced across two lanes of traffic and into the front yard of a nearby house. The driver, Vardon Julius Washington, 58, of Waldorf, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators are looking into the possibility the driver may have had a medical issue prior to losing control of his car.

Cpl. K. Syvertsen of the Traffic Operations Unit is conducting the investigation.

