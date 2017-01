The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Chase John Martinez, 18, of Waldorf.

Martinez was last seen on Monday, January 2 at the Hampton Inn on Crain Highway in Waldorf.

Martinez is 5’9”, 200 lbs., stocky build, green eyes, tattoos on both arms, pierced ears, and sometimes wears glasses.

He is under a doctor’s care and is in need of medication.

He does not have access to a car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer T. Thayer at (301) 932-2222.