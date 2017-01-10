Charlotte Hall Man Caught Stealing Batteries from Construction Site

January 10, 2017
John Tyler Garrow, 22, of Charlotte Hall

On Monday, December 26, 2016, Corporal J. Kirkner of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office observed a male subject, later identified as John Tyler Garrow, 22, of Charlotte Hall, attempting to access the battery compartment of a piece of construction equipment at a construction site next to the 30000 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall.

Corporal Kirkner recovered four batteries from various pieces of equipment at the construction site.

Garrow was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft Under $1000 and Rogue and Vagabond.

