Navy’s Jammer Team Recognized for Defense Department Acquisition Excellence

The Next Generation Jammer Increment 1 (NGJ Inc 1) team’s “revolutionary approach in the evolution of Airborne Electronic Attack” earned it one of three Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics (USD (AT&L)) David Packard Excellence in Acquisition Awards.

During a Pentagon ceremony Jan. 6, Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work and USD (AT&L) Frank Kendall presented the prestigious award to Airborne Electronic Attack Systems and EA-6B (PMA-234) Program Manager Capt. John Bailey and five NGJ Inc 1 team members.

As DoD’s highest acquisition team accolade, the Packard Award recognizes civilian and military organizations, groups and teams that have demonstrated exemplary innovation in acquiring and delivering products and capabilities for the warfighter.

“The significant achievements of our three Packard Award winners, … are proof of the tremendous strides we continue to make in changing how we do business to obtain greater efficiency and productivity,” read Kendall’s message in the ceremony program. “Each of these teams took this mandate to heart, with the taxpayers and our Warfighters the true beneficiaries of their outstanding efforts.”

“Fulfilling our warfighters’ needs is the core of our team’s mission,” Bailey said. “This award endorses our dedication and commitment to serving that purpose, while recognizing our goal to implement best acquisition practices and manage this program with the taxpayer in mind.”

Two accomplishments to highlight are the completion of NGJ Inc 1’s Technology Maturation & Risk Reduction phase last year, and Kendall’s selection of NGJ Inc 1 as a pilot program for his Better Buying Power Skunk Works initiative.

NGJ Inc 1, a Major Defense Acquisition Program, is an external jamming pod that will disrupt and degrade enemy aircraft, and ground radar and communication systems. It will address advanced, emerging and growing threats alike. The NGJ system will eventually replace the AN/ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System currently integrated on the EA-18G GROWLER aircraft.

The team’s emphasis on speed to the fleet and platform integration proved relevant as the increased jamming capability is critical to sustaining the future missions of the Navy, other services and international partners. With the $1 billion Engineering and Manufacturing Development contract award, the team is one step closer to providing this pioneering radar jamming system.

Other recent awards include the Naval Air Systems Commander’s award in Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Award, and Capt. Bailey’s receipt of the USD (AT&L) inaugural Chairman’s Award.

