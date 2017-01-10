Jimmy Curtis Rigdon III, 31, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on January 4, 2017 in Clinton, MD.

Born on September 26, 1985 in LaPlata, MD, he was the son of Jimmy Curtis Rigdon, Jr. and Katrina Lynn Spraker Rigdon.

Jimmy loved football and ice hockey, especially cheering on the Washington Redskins and the Washington Capitals. He enjoyed music by Shinedown, Breaking Benjamin, Zac Brown Band and Brad Paisley. Jimmy was a graduate of LaPlata High School.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his grandparents, Linda Jerew and Jimmy Rigdon and his aunt Helen Margaret Hunt.

Along with his parents and step-mother, Ann Rigdon, he is survived by his sisters, Crystal Rigdon-Velasco (Miguel), Katelynn J. Degrandcourt and his brother, Eric Carl Degrandcourt and his nieces Brianna and Sophie Velasco, of whom he was a very proud uncle. Jimmy is also survived by his grandparents, Carl Eldridge Spraker and Eleanor Moreen Spraker and aunts and uncles: Carl Eugene Spraker, Debbie Spraker, James Thornton, and David Rigdon.

All services are private.