The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will host safety seat checks on Thursday, January 19, 2017, from 3 pm until 6 pm at the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, located at 21685 FDR Blvd in Lexington Park, MD.

Certified technicians will check your child’s car seat for proper installation and car seat use.

To schedule a FREE appointment contact, Lt. Eva Jones by phone at 301-475-4200, ext. *8069 or by email at Eva.Jones@stmarysmd.com.