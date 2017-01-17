PGPD Seeks Community’s Help to Identify Homicide Victim

Homicide Unit detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department today released a composite sketch of the victim shot and killed Sunday night in Hillcrest Heights.

Detectives are asking for the community’s help in identifying her so her family can be notified.

On January 15, 2017, at about 10:10 pm, the victim was found outside suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3100 block of Good Hope Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim is an African American female, about 5’6”, 125 pounds and between 25 and 30 years old. She also has several tattoos seen in the below sketch.





