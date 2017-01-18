Standoff with Police in Lusby Ends Peacefully

On Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a third party indicating there was an adult male at a residence on White Sands Drive threatening to harm himself with a shotgun.

Patrol units arrived and attempted to make contact with the individual. While patrol deputies were on the scene, contact was made with the suspect by phone. He indicated he was not coming out, and he would shoot anyone that came to his door. Deputies learned there was also an adult female in the house. The female was able to escape out the front door while the deputies were talking to the suspect on the phone. The suspect reiterated several times he would shoot anyone that came to the door. At one point during the siege the suspect came out on the porch holding a handgun before returning inside the residence.

Special Operations Team members eventually placed chemical munitions into the house causing the suspect to surrender to the deputies.

Sheriff Mike Evans stated, “The deputies on the scene utilized great tactics and decision making skills that allowed the situation to end as peacefully as possible.”

The suspect was taken to Calvert Memorial Hospital for an evaluation.

Several charges are pending.