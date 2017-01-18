UPDATE: Traffic Stop After Home Invasion Leads to Gun and Drug Charges for Lexington Park Man

UPDATE 1/19/2017: Savoy was released after posting the established bond ($25,000) pending further action by judicial authorities.
Charging Documents for this arrest have been uploaded to our site, CLICK HERE to read them.
1/18/2017: On Thursday, January 12, 2017, Sgt. K. Moritz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office observed a motor vehicle in the area of Route 235 and Pegg Road suspected of being involved in an armed robbery/home invasion investigation.
A vehicle stop was performed, and a strong odor of suspected marijuana was emitting from the vehicle.
One of the passengers, Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy, 18, of Lexington Park, was found to be in possession of two firearms, one of which the serial number was not readable.
Savoy was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.
Upon reaching the detention center, the deputy found suspected cocaine on the floorboard where Savoy was sitting.
Savoy was charged with CDS Possession – Not Marijuana, Two Counts of Possession of a Firearm/Minor, Alter Firearm ID Number, Two Counts of Handgun on Person, and Two Counts of Handgun in Vehicle.
Another 18 year old stepping out of society with no hope of making it in life.
Does the big boy crimes, will he get the big boy time?
18 and life is over. I wonder if his parents condoned this activity. At 18 I wouldn’t of had a clue where to get my hands on one gun much less 2. I had no reason to want a gun at that age anyway. Any 18 year old riding dirty with a gun is up to no good and we are all probably lucky he didn’t use it on innocent people. Put him in prison until he is old enough to rent a car, maybe then he will be mature enough to live a legal and productive life.
Wtf kind of name is that..do these parents even think about their kids future.
…hurry up judge, if you let him now, he’ll be home in time for dinner!